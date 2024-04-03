Taking to her Instagram, Kishwer Merchant shared how she lost the weight that she had put on during her pregnancy. She shared a Reel that showed how she consistently worked out to get fitter. She also included some adorable moments where she is seen playing with her son. Sharing the video, she wrote, “One and a half year post nirvair I dint bother about being fit or eating right…was too lazy to workout!! But then it hit me…when I couldn't even get up without help from the floor is when I decided I wanna be fit and active for nirvair..!!”