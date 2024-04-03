Popular television actress Kishwer Merchant has been in showbiz for over two decades now. The actor welcomed her first child with Suyyash Rai in August 2021. In a recent Instagram post, she talked about how she dealt with the postpartum weight gain and how she got back into her fitness routine once again. She also shared clips from her gym session and talked about how she struggled physically.
Taking to her Instagram, Kishwer Merchant shared how she lost the weight that she had put on during her pregnancy. She shared a Reel that showed how she consistently worked out to get fitter. She also included some adorable moments where she is seen playing with her son. Sharing the video, she wrote, “One and a half year post nirvair I dint bother about being fit or eating right…was too lazy to workout!! But then it hit me…when I couldn't even get up without help from the floor is when I decided I wanna be fit and active for nirvair..!!”
Take a look at Kishwer Merchant’s post here.
The actor continued, “I still don't care about weight loss, my weight before pregnancy was 68... I am 72 even now after a year of working out but I don't care, coz I am super fit! I feel active and good all day with him and that's what mattered always!!” The post has fetched over 4k likes.
Reacting to the post, Delnaaz Irani commented, “Hottie then hottie now hottie always…forget the weight what I love about you is the previous time you give your child your mind body soul and completely hands onn...yeh sanskaar yeh pyaar yeh waqt jo tum de Rahi ho that he will remember for eons...he won't remember 68 to 72.” Krystle D’Souza, and Tanaaz Irani also showered love on the post.
Kishwer Merchant started her career with ‘Shaktimaan’ in 1997. The actor was last seen in ‘Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawan.’