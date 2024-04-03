Art & Entertainment

Kishwer Merchant Reveals What Prompted Her Fitness Journey After Pregnancy: I Decided To Be Fit And Active For Nirvair

Kishwer Merchant took to her Instagram to talk about how she lost the weight she had put on during pregnancy. She welcomed her first son Nirvair in 2021.

Advertisement

Instagram
Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai with son Nirvair Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Popular television actress Kishwer Merchant has been in showbiz for over two decades now. The actor welcomed her first child with Suyyash Rai in August 2021. In a recent Instagram post, she talked about how she dealt with the postpartum weight gain and how she got back into her fitness routine once again. She also shared clips from her gym session and talked about how she struggled physically.

Taking to her Instagram, Kishwer Merchant shared how she lost the weight that she had put on during her pregnancy. She shared a Reel that showed how she consistently worked out to get fitter. She also included some adorable moments where she is seen playing with her son. Sharing the video, she wrote, “One and a half year post nirvair I dint bother about being fit or eating right…was too lazy to workout!! But then it hit me…when I couldn't even get up without help from the floor is when I decided I wanna be fit and active for nirvair..!!”

Advertisement

Take a look at Kishwer Merchant’s post here.

The actor continued, “I still don't care about weight loss, my weight before pregnancy was 68... I am 72 even now after a year of working out but I don't care, coz I am super fit! I feel active and good all day with him and that's what mattered always!!” The post has fetched over 4k likes.

Reacting to the post, Delnaaz Irani commented, “Hottie then hottie now hottie always…forget the weight what I love about you is the previous time you give your child your mind body soul and completely hands onn...yeh sanskaar yeh pyaar yeh waqt jo tum de Rahi ho that he will remember for eons...he won't remember 68 to 72.” Krystle D’Souza, and Tanaaz Irani also showered love on the post.

Advertisement

Kishwer Merchant started her career with ‘Shaktimaan’ in 1997. The actor was last seen in ‘Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawan.’

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Moscow Concert Hall Attack: Did US Warn Russia About Crocus City Hall Being A Potential Target?
  2. BJP Leader Sushil Kumar Modi Fighting Cancer, Says Won't Be Part Of Lok Sabha Elections
  3. Joe Flaherty Dies At 82: ‘SCTV’, ‘Freaks And Geeks’ Actor-Comedian Passes Away After Brief Illness
  4. Delhi High Court To Hear Arvind Kejriwal's Plea Against Arrest Today | Details
  5. Trapped: With Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest, What Is The Future Of AAP?
  6. 'Uncle Samsik' Teaser Review: Song Kang-ho Turns Enigmatic And Dubious In His Television Debut Series
  7. Muslim Leaders Decline White House Ramadan Invitation As Biden's Israel Policy Draws Anger
  8. Hariharan Birthday Special: 5 Best Songs Of The Versatile Singer