Kiran Rao Opens Up About Her Challenging Experience Working On Aamir Khan's 'Lagaan'

The director further revealed that there were often moments when she would wonder what she was doing on the sets of the film, especially considering she had a degree from a prestigious university. “I would be sitting in the makeup room and wondering what I was doing with my Masters in Mass Communication from Jamia [Millia Islamia]. But finally, everybody has to put in their hours in all these places. But you hope that one day you leave the makeup room and find a spot near the monitor. Unfortunately, I didn’t even get to see much of the shoot, I spent most of my time in the makeup room,” she went on to add.