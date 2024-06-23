King’s Latest Rap Number ‘Bawe Main Check’ Celebrates The Growth He Has Achieved

Sung, written, and composed by King and Raga, 'Bawe Main Check' is now streaming on all music platforms and is available to watch on King’s YouTube page under the Warner Music India label. King, whose real name is Arpan Kumar Chandel, was one of five finalists on the MTV reality show 'MTV Hustle' in 2019. He shared his rap videos on various social media profiles while he was still in school and started his YouTube channel 'King Rocco' in 2012, uploading his first 'Boombass' video in 2015.