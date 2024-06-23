Art & Entertainment

King’s Latest Rap Number ‘Bawe Main Check’ Celebrates The Growth He Has Achieved

Musician King has recently released a new rap song called 'Bawe Main Check' in collaboration with rapper Raga and shared that the track celebrates the growth the two have achieved.

Rapper King
info_icon

Musician King has recently released a new rap song called 'Bawe Main Check' in collaboration with rapper Raga and shared that the track celebrates the growth the two have achieved.

King said: " ‘Bawe Main Check’ is all about celebrating the journey and growth we've achieved. It's a track that keeps the energy high and stays true to who we are. I'm excited for everyone to vibe with this one." Created in collaboration with rapper Raga and produced by music producer UKato, the song features both artists delivering a raw and energetic number that resonates with the audience.

Sung, written, and composed by King and Raga, 'Bawe Main Check' is now streaming on all music platforms and is available to watch on King’s YouTube page under the Warner Music India label. King, whose real name is Arpan Kumar Chandel, was one of five finalists on the MTV reality show 'MTV Hustle' in 2019. He shared his rap videos on various social media profiles while he was still in school and started his YouTube channel 'King Rocco' in 2012, uploading his first 'Boombass' video in 2015.

Some of his most popular numbers include 'OOPS', 'Iiconic', 'Tu Aake Dekhle', and 'Maan Meri Jaan', among many others.

