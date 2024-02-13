King Calls His Vh1 Supersonic Debut A ‘Milestone Moment’

Singer-songwriter King, who is set to make his debut at the multi-genre music festival Vh1 Supersonic, has said that performing at the festival is a milestone moment for him.

The upcoming festival boasts of an impressive array of headliners, including Major Lazer Soundsystem, King, A$AP Ferg, Adam Beyer, along with Yotto, The Midnight, Ben Sims, Undercatt, Victor Ruiz, Ankytrixx, Gurbax, Sick Flip, HanuMankind, Lothika, Naezy, The F16s, Tsumyoki + GTC, Dappest x ADL, Gandhar (Live), Mary Ann, Raj, Saachi, Wild Wild Women, Denis Horvat, Hamdi, Patrice Bäumel, Arjun Vagale, The Yellow Diary, Taba Chake, Kohra, and Browncoat.