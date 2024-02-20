Son Hye-kyo takes on the role of Cha Soo-hyun, who becomes the CEO of Dong Hwa Hotel via her alimony. Being the daughter of a prominent politician, she has spent most of her life doing what others have asked of her, while also being entangled in the conflicts between her ambitious mother and manipulative mother-in-law. Despite having every movement of hers under surveillance, she takes a courageous step by ending her marriage of convenience and then, dedicates herself to building her own business. However, Soo-hyun’s life takes a turn for the better during a trip to Havana, where a chance encounter with a young man becomes the catalyst she needs to break free from all constraints and live a life for herself.