While we have come across many K-Dramas that have shown male stars having high statures, there are also some shows which have showcased remarkable women serving powerful and inspirational figures. Be it sitting in the chair of a CEO or being a hotelier, these women hustle, command the narrative, and handle all obstacles with much-needed confidence.
So, take a look at seven unforgettable girl bosses in K-Dramas, who are witty and filled with determination.
Son Ye-jin – ‘Crash Landing on You’
Son Ye-jin takes on the role of Yoon Se-ri, an heiress to a multimillion-dollar conglomerate and is also a successful CEO of a self-made fashion and lifestyle company, Se-Ri’s Choice. Despite her complex and strained relationship with her family, who see her as a tool, Se-ri stands out as an independent businesswoman, who is often seen as demanding. Not only does she have sharp business skills but has also proven repeatedly her worthiness over her brothers, often regarded as the rightful heirs. When an unexpected mishap leads her to North Korea, where she encounters a handsome army officer, she refuses to play a maiden in peril. Instead, she adapts to the tense environment comfortably. Fearless and sensitive, she never once succumbed to self-pity.
IU – ‘Hotel del Luna’
IU takes on the role of Jang Man-wol, a moody proprietor of the cursed Hotel del Luna. She has an unabashed love for the finest things in life like luxurious outfits, fancy cars, expensive champagne, but money the most. But she finds herself paying the consequences for the life she lived in the past, by bearing the weight of managing a hotel for ghosts for a thousand years. Raised by thieves as an orphan, her life has always been difficult. Despite her troubled past, Man-wol conceals her vulnerabilities beneath a proud and icy facade, hardly ever revealing her weaknesses. Despite her cynical exterior, there’s a palpable sense of and hurt in Man-wol, as she wishes to break free from the shackles of her troubled past.
Son Hye-kyo – ‘Encounter’
Son Hye-kyo takes on the role of Cha Soo-hyun, who becomes the CEO of Dong Hwa Hotel via her alimony. Being the daughter of a prominent politician, she has spent most of her life doing what others have asked of her, while also being entangled in the conflicts between her ambitious mother and manipulative mother-in-law. Despite having every movement of hers under surveillance, she takes a courageous step by ending her marriage of convenience and then, dedicates herself to building her own business. However, Soo-hyun’s life takes a turn for the better during a trip to Havana, where a chance encounter with a young man becomes the catalyst she needs to break free from all constraints and live a life for herself.
Im Soo-jung – ‘Search: WWW’
Im Soo-jung takes on the role of Bae Ta-mi, who is a director at a leading internet portal company called Unicon. She is characterized by her intelligence, talent, and determination. Unwavering in her principles, she takes a stand that leads to terrible conflicts with her close friend-turned-boss. Eventually, she, challenging her own high moral standards, decides to join hands with a rival company, driven by the desire to surpass her former organization and seek revenge in any way possible. But this drama doesn’t just deliver an inspiring message by one woman’s example; it highlights the lives of three resilient women. Despite their individual professional achievements, they never once lose a sense of self, and know what they are worth.
Kim Da-mi – ‘Itaewon Class’
Kim Da-mi takes on the role of Jo Yi-seo, a brilliant high school student turned manager of a pub named DanBam. Energetic, stubborn, and astute, she has a bratty and impulsive side to her while also radiating an unmatched self-confidence. A social media expert with a quick grasp of what’s hot and trendy, she transforms a struggling bar in the posh area of Itaewon into a flourishing restaurant in the food and beverage industry across the world. Despite her remarkable talent, she is far from perfect. Her sociopathic tendencies, mixed with moments of insensitivity and obnoxiousness, make her unpopular. However, as the show progresses, she gets the character growth she really needed, evolving into a compassionate and collaborative team player.
Seo Yea-ji – ‘It’s Okay to Not be Okay’
Seo Yea-ji takes on the role of Ko Moon-young, who is a renowned children’s author with antisocial personality disorder. Overly proud, emotionally distant, and an extreme of all emotions, she embodies characteristics that are not typically associated with an author. Behind her well-known public image lies the burden of personal traumas, making it tough for her to build relationships with others. A lonely and lost young woman yearning for love and care, she becomes romantically obsessed with a nurse, occasionally resorting to extreme measures to get his attention. But over various scenes do we see that Moon-young has her moments of honesty, going against the brittle preconceptions surrounding her.
Kim Yoo-jung – ‘My Demon’
Kim Yoo-jung takes on the role of Do Do-hee, the CEO of Mirae F&B. A woman who built her success from the ground up, she founded a thriving dessert company during her college years, reaching the pinnacle within a span of seven years. Adopted by the chairwoman of the Mirae Group, she was never fully accepted by the family, who came up with complex ways to get rid of her from the company and otherwise, especially after she was named the chairwoman of the conglomerate. Calm and composed through surviving it all, she takes the lead, along with her demonic husband, to determine and find out who is out to get her.
So, in case you haven’t watched any of these dramas, you must, because these female characters are truly badass!