Kim Kardashian On Falling In Love With Pete Davidson: Things Happen When You Least Expect It

Celebrity Kim Kardashian took everyone by surprise when she announced her relationship with ‘Saturday Night Live’ star Pete Davidson. In a recent interview, she spoke up about how she herself was surprised that she fell in love with Davidson.

“I think that, you know, sometimes things happen when you just least expect it. It was the last thing that I was really planning on,” Kardashian said on Monday’s episode of Hoda Kotb’s ‘Making Space’ podcast as reported by Pinkvilla.

As per Page Six, she further said, “And so when it did happen, we were kind of like, ‘Oh my God, I wasn’t planning on this. And this isn’t even what I was thinking of.’ It just makes it that much sweeter and so much more fun.” She also said that the entire thing made her bond with Davidson that much stronger.

The two have been all over social media. Their public display of affection has been something that has got people from all age groups talking about their relationship.

For the unversed, Davidson and Kardashian began dating back in October 2021. This was just eight months after she had filed for a divorce from her then-husband, Kanye West. West and Kardashian have four kids together. North is eight years old, Saint is six years old, Chicago is four years old and Psalm is two years old.