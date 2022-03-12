Saturday, Mar 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Kim Kardashian Makes Relationship Official With Pete Davidson

Businesswoman Kim Kardshian comes with the latest social media post comes just over a week after a Los Angeles court declared Kim Kardashian a single woman amid divorce from former partner Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian Makes Relationship Official With Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Mar 2022 2:34 pm

American businesswoman and reality television star Kim Kardashian has made her relationship Instagram official with her boyfriend Pete Davidson. In her latest post, Kardashian was seen getting goofy and cozy with her comedian boyfriend. The latest social media post comes just over a week after a Los Angeles court declared the 41-year-old a single woman amid divorce from former partner Kanye West.

In her latest Instagram post, Kardashian is seen wearing a sparkling silver winter coat over a shimmery gown and knee-high silver boots. The founder of clothing brand SKIMS accessorized her look with big black sunglasses. Davidson, on the other hand, was seen dressed casually. The 28-year-old comedian was dressed casually in wide-legged jeans and a flannel layered with a suede bomber jacket. He glammed up his look in Prada sunglasses.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Related stories

How Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Feel About Kanye West's Music Video

Kim Kardashian Drops 'West' From Name On Social Media Accounts

Kim Kardashian Lashes Out At Ex-Husband Kanye West For Constant Attacks

Sharing the series of pictures on Instagram, Kardashian added in the caption, “Whose car are we gonna take?!,” which is a dialogue from the 2010 thriller film ‘The Town’.

In a recent interview with Variety magazine, Kardashian opened up about her relationship with Davidson and revealed if he would make an appearance in her upcoming reality show ‘The Kardashians’. The founder of the KKW beauty and fragrance line said, “I actually don’t talk about him. Well, they were trying to get me to, and I do later on, but you’ll see my family members and friends always asking me questions.”

Kardashian also mentioned that for her, it is important what her children see on the upcoming show. Kardashian and her former partner West are parents to four children, North West, Chicago West, Psalm West, and Saint West.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Businesswoman Instagram Social Media Boyfriend Divorce, Separation, Talaq Single Women Instagram Post TV Reality Shows Kim Kardashian Pete Davidson Kanye West Los Angeles
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Head To These Countries That Are Now Open For Indian Travellers

Head To These Countries That Are Now Open For Indian Travellers

PAK Vs AUS, Live Streaming Of Second Test In Karachi: Where To See Live Cricket

PAK Vs AUS, Live Streaming Of Second Test In Karachi: Where To See Live Cricket