Kim Kardashian Makes Relationship Official With Pete Davidson

American businesswoman and reality television star Kim Kardashian has made her relationship Instagram official with her boyfriend Pete Davidson. In her latest post, Kardashian was seen getting goofy and cozy with her comedian boyfriend. The latest social media post comes just over a week after a Los Angeles court declared the 41-year-old a single woman amid divorce from former partner Kanye West.

In her latest Instagram post, Kardashian is seen wearing a sparkling silver winter coat over a shimmery gown and knee-high silver boots. The founder of clothing brand SKIMS accessorized her look with big black sunglasses. Davidson, on the other hand, was seen dressed casually. The 28-year-old comedian was dressed casually in wide-legged jeans and a flannel layered with a suede bomber jacket. He glammed up his look in Prada sunglasses.

Sharing the series of pictures on Instagram, Kardashian added in the caption, “Whose car are we gonna take?!,” which is a dialogue from the 2010 thriller film ‘The Town’.

In a recent interview with Variety magazine, Kardashian opened up about her relationship with Davidson and revealed if he would make an appearance in her upcoming reality show ‘The Kardashians’. The founder of the KKW beauty and fragrance line said, “I actually don’t talk about him. Well, they were trying to get me to, and I do later on, but you’ll see my family members and friends always asking me questions.”

Kardashian also mentioned that for her, it is important what her children see on the upcoming show. Kardashian and her former partner West are parents to four children, North West, Chicago West, Psalm West, and Saint West.