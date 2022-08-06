Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Are No Longer Dating: Source

Hollywood couple Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, who were first romantically linked in October 2021, are no longer dating each other. "Part of the reason they split was because of their busy schedules, They both travel all the time and it was hard," a source told People.com

E! News was the first to report news of the Kardashian, 41, and Davidson's split. However, no official confirmation has come from them.

Kardashian and the Saturday Night Live comedian, 28, shared an onscreen kiss for a sketch during the SKIMS mogul's SNL hosting debut on October 9, 2021. The reality star later recalled the moment on Amanda Hirsch's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast in April 2022. "When we kissed, I was just like, 'Hmm!' It was a stage kiss, but it was still like, a little zing. It wasn't anything like a super-crazy feeling. I was just like, 'Hmm,' and then I was like, 'Wow, I really haven't kissed anyone else in 10 years, so maybe I'm just like being stupid and it's just nothing and it's just a stage kiss,' " she said at the time.

The two then made headlines when they were spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California, in October 2021, as seen in exclusive photos obtained by People.com.

The two continued to spend time together after Knott's Scary Farm, including when Kardashian traveled to Davidson's native Staten Island, New York, to have dinner at Campania, an Italian restaurant, the next month.

The pair were then spotted out the following weekend in Palm Springs, holding hands and smiling, and continued to stay close in the weeks to follow, even kicking off the New Year with a short trip to the Bahamas.