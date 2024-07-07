'Kill' Box Office Collection Day 2: Lakshya Lalwani-Raghav Juyal Starrer Witnesses Slight Growth

Lakshya Lalwani's debut fill 'Kill' hit the theatres on July 5. The film received positive reviews from critics and audiences yet it failed to take a great start at the box office. It had a modest opening on day 1. As per a report in Sacnilk, 'Kill' earned only Rs 1.25 crore nett at the box office. On day 2, on Saturday, the action drama witnessed a surge in its collections. It recorded Rs 1.90 crore (as per early estimates). So, the total box office collections of 'Kill' stands at Rs 3.15 crore in two days of its release.
The same report also stated that 'Kill' had an overall 19.92% Hindi occupancy on Saturday. Night shows saw an attendance of 30.47%, evening shows witnessed 21.78%, afternoon shows saw an occupancy of 18.66% and morning shows had 8.78%.
Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, 'Kill' has been jointly bankrolled by Karan Johar, Guneet Monga, Apoorva Mehta, and Achin Jain under the banners of Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment. Apart from Lakshya, it also starred Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala.
Till July 12, 'Kill' will enjoy its one-week run at the box office. On July 12, Sudha Kongara's 'Soorarai Pottru' Hindi remake 'Sarfira', starring Akshay Kumar, and Shankar's much-awaited sequel to 'Indian' i.e. 'Indian 2', starring Kamal Haasan, are releasing in theatres. In that case, 'Kill' will have to face a tough competition at the ticket windows. Nag Ashwin's 'Kalki 2898 AD' which released on June 27, is already creating tsunami at the box office.
As 'Kill' has opened to positive reviews, there is a chance the movie might perform well due to the word of mouth. For the unversed, 'Kill' impressed the audiences at its premiere in 2023 at the Toronto International Film Festival as a Midnight Madness selection. It was also screened at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year.
'Kill' has been called the 'most violent' Bollywood movie so far. Everyone has raved the performances especially of Lakshya and Raghav in the film.