'Kill' Box Office Collection Day 2: Lakshya Lalwani-Raghav Juyal Starrer Witnesses Slight Growth

Lakshya Lalwani's debut fill 'Kill' hit the theatres on July 5. The film received positive reviews from critics and audiences yet it failed to take a great start at the box office. It had a modest opening on day 1. As per a report in Sacnilk, 'Kill' earned only Rs 1.25 crore nett at the box office. On day 2, on Saturday, the action drama witnessed a surge in its collections. It recorded Rs 1.90 crore (as per early estimates). So, the total box office collections of 'Kill' stands at Rs 3.15 crore in two days of its release.