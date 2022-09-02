Friday, Sep 02, 2022
Kiccha Sudeep, Jacqueline Fernandez Starrer 'Vikrant Rona' To Release At Multi-OTT Platforms

The fantasy action drama followed the investigation into a string of mysterious disappearances and deaths of children in a village called Kamarottu

Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeepa
Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeepa Instagram

Updated: 02 Sep 2022 11:39 am

Here's some good news for all Kiccha Sudeep's fans on his birthday as  Zee5 will begin streaming the original Kannada version of the much-awaited film 'Vikrant Rona'on its platform. However, it is to note that Zee Network had only bought the digital and satellite rights of the Kannada original prior to its theatrical release.

The makers, on the other hand, have held on to the rights for other languages and are not selling them outright to any one platform. Instead, they are giving the film to different streamers, which no other team has done before. Normally, all language rights are sold outright to one streamer, or the original is retained with a player closer to home with all other languages and then given to a major platform, reports OTT Play.

Vikrant Rona, we hear, has sold its Telugu digital rights to Disney+Hotstar, where it will begin streaming from September 16, a good two weeks after the Kannada version comes out. Rumour has it that the Hindi version is being sold to SonyLiv. The digital partners for Malayalam and Tamil are yet to be announced. 

The film is produced by Manjunath and Shalini Gowda and co-produced by Alankar Pandian, Vikrant Rona, directed by Anup Bhandari, and  was released in 3D on July 28. The fantasy action drama followed the investigation into a string of mysterious disappearances and deaths of children in a village called Kamarottu. For the investigating officer, Vikrant Rona, the case takes a personal turn. How he gets to the bottom of the mystery forms the crux of the narrative.

The film, which had music by B Ajaneesh Loknath and cinematography by William David, also had Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, Milana Nagaraj, Ravishankar Gowda, Siddu Moolimani, and Vasuki Vaibhav, among others, on its cast.

