Kiara Advani Wants Alia Bhatt In Her Bride Squad

Kiara Advani, who is rumoured to be dating Sidharth Malhotra, says that she wants Alia Bhatt in her bride squad whenever she plans to marry. On the latest, eighth episode of Koffee With Karan, Kiara spoke about her rumoured wedding after much coaxing from show host Karan Johar and even mentioned Alia Bhatt, Sidharth's ex-girlfriend.

During the rapid-fire round, Kiara, who made her Koffee debut on Thursday, performed quite well, giving honest and interesting answers, if not the spiciest. Karan asked her to share one rumour about herself she wished was true. She said, “There's this rumour that I'm the blue-eyed girl of Dharma. And that every film that Dharma is doing, Karan offers me. But after Juggjugg Jeeyo and Govinda Naam Mera, you've not given me another film but you've also announced your own directorial.” Kiara confessed that it was a ‘pitch’ to get more Dharma movies, shared in not the most subtle manner.

Karan asked her the last time she went on a date when she said it was just last night (before the episode shoot). When Karan asked her about the celebrity who would ‘definitely be in your bride squad’, she said, “I'd really love Alia Bhatt to be in my bride squad. I love her. She is so cute.” But Karan furrowed his brows at the idea, “In you bride squad? Marrying Sidharth Malhotra?” Kiara agreed ‘it’s a bit (much)'. Karan thought it might be ‘cool’ and a ‘nice, lovely moment.'

Kiara and Sidharth have been dating since starring together in Shershaah. Alia and Sidharth made their acting debuts with Karan's Student of the Year in 2012. They dated for a while after that. He also starred in the last episode of Koffee With Karan with Vicky Kaushal.