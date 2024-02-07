Kevin Spacey To Pay $1 Million In ‘House Of Cards’ Settlement

'House Of Cards' actor Kevin Spacey will pay $1 million to the production company behind the show, to settle claims that he sexually harassed young male staffers on the show.

Spacey was dropped from the final season of the show in 2017. He was facing a $31 million judgment in the case, after an arbitrator found that the allegations were credible and that the production company MRC deserved to recoup its costs for scrapping the final season and starting over without him, reports Variety.