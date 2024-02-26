It’s a sad day for the Hollywood community. Kenneth Mitchell has died after having suffered from Motor Neurone disease for over 5 years. It’s an ALS disease, which he had been battling for a long time. He was popular for his characters in films like ‘Captain Marvel’ and ‘Star Trek: Discovery’. The family released a statement about his death a while ago, and it has put all the fans and followers of the actor in a state of gloom. Kenneth Mitchell was just 49.
The statement released by the family read: “With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son and dear friend. Ken was widely known as an actor in many films and television shows. He portrayed an Olympic hopeful, an apocalypse survivor, an astronaut, a superhero’s dad, and four unique Star Trekkers. In truest Ken fashion, he managed to rise above each one with grace and commitment to living a full and joyous life in each moment. His life is a shining example of how full one can be when you live with love, compassion, humour, inclusion and community (sic).”
It was on the fateful day of August 11, 2022 when Kenneth Mitchell decided to open up about the disease on his Instagram account, letting all his fans and followers know about his battle. He had penned back then, “Well…It has been a long full road travelled… 4 years ago today I was diagnosed. #ALS is absolutely horrifying (sic).”
Kenneth Mitchell was always very full of life despite personally going through such a hard time with his health. He was very optimistic about things and his approach to life always spoke volumes of his never-give-up attitude.
In the same post, Kenneth Mitchell had written, “But during this journey there has also been a plethora of heightened beauty. Mostly with the connections with friends, family and even strangers (sic).” He was thankful for the immense amount of love that poured his way. He also was very elated that he had people who were so close to him who were always there to take care of him and support him in whichever way possible. He referred to that as an ‘incredible gift’, which indeed is so true in today’s times.
Kenneth Mitchell is survived by his wife, Susan May Pratt. The also have two children Lilah and Kallum. We offer our deepest condolences to the family. May his soul rest in peace.