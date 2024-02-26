In the same post, Kenneth Mitchell had written, “But during this journey there has also been a plethora of heightened beauty. Mostly with the connections with friends, family and even strangers (sic).” He was thankful for the immense amount of love that poured his way. He also was very elated that he had people who were so close to him who were always there to take care of him and support him in whichever way possible. He referred to that as an ‘incredible gift’, which indeed is so true in today’s times.