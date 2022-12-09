Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's First Wedding Anniversary: A Look At Their Love Life

Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are celebrating their first wedding anniversary today. The couple, who kept their relationship a secret initially and then went on having an intimate wedding last year, time and again spoke about their admiration towards each other.

In one of the interviews, Katrina Kaif revealed that she first spotted Vicky Kaushal in the trailer for filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s 2018 romantic drama, Manmarziyaan. “I remember (producer) Aanand L Rai showing me a promo of Manmarziyaan and I was like, ‘Who is this guy?!’ At that point I just found it… Wow! He was so effortless and raw. He has that talent," she told Indian Express that time.

Later, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s first meeting happened at filmmaker Zoya Akhtar’s party, and their romance bloomed after that. It was on an episode of Koffee With Karan when Katrina mentioned that Vicky would look good with her onscreen. When Vicky Kaushal found out about this during his KWK interview, he mock-fainted on the couch.

Though the couple didnt speak much about their relationship before their intimate wedding, Katrina Kaif had told indianexpress.com once, “It felt exactly how you described it. It felt like it was a culmination of a beautiful journey, which was super unexpected for me. It just came out of nowhere. It literally did. The entire celebration, the three-day long ceremony of our marriage was filled with that much love, warmth and we could also feel everyone’s happiness. I could feel everyone was happy and that people’s wishes were with us.”

Sharing the deets about the ‘joota chupai’ ritual at her and Vicky Kaushal; wedding, Katrina Kaif shared that there was actually a huge fight at the wedding. “I was hearing very loud noises behind me. As I turned I saw everyone fighting and pulling the shoes toward themselves. There were my sisters and Vicky’s friends. They were literally fighting,” she said in Hindi.

At the show, when Kapil asked Katrina Kaif how she is addressed at her husband Vicky Kaushal’s home, and the actor replied smilingly, “Kittu”.