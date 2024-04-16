Kathakaar Films's ‘Main Ladega’ Trailer Takes Social Media By Storm

Popular film critic Joginder Tuteja showered the actor-writer with praise, saying: “This one is an arresting trailer! Sometimes a newcomer comes with a film and surprises immensely. A film releases, gets critically acclaimed, word of mouth catches up, and then, history is created. Have a feeling that this could well happen with #MainLadega! This one by actor and writer Akash Pratap Singh seems special. Film releases on 26th April (sic).”