Kartik Aaryan To Play Don Hussain Ustara In Vishal Bhardwaj's Thriller-Report

Earlier, a report in Bollywood Hungama stated that Kartik Aaryan was in talks with Vishal for a film which will be released in 2025. The portal quoted a source saying, “Kartik Aaryan is balancing his line-up. He did back-to-back commercial films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Shehzada and followed it up with an intense love story like Satyaprem Ki Katha. He is now looking to take things a notch higher by getting into conversations with National Award-Winning director, Vishal Bhardwaj. It’s a gritty thriller and the duo are jamming well on the subject''.