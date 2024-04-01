Kartik Aaryan To Play Don Hussain Ustara In Vishal Bhardwaj's Thriller-Report

Kartik Aaryan is currently one of the most sought-after actors in the industry. He is every director's favourite now. Kartik has an interesting line-up of films in his kitty. The latest report states that he will be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's film. Yes, you read it right! Read on to know for more details.
As per the report, Kartik and Vishal have collaborated for a thriller which will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' actor will reportedly play the role of Don Hussain Ustara.
Film journalist Rahul Raut wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), “CONFIRMED!! #KartikAaryan and #VishalBhardwaj collaborate for a gritty thriller, produced by #SajidNadiadwala…Kartik to play #HussainUstara, a fearless don who stood against the underworld’s kingpin #DawoodIbrahim''.
He added, ''It’s reportedly the same #SapnaDidi project Bhardwaj was once making with late #IrrfanKhan and #DeepikaPadukone… The old script has been tweaked and will now be told from Ustara’s perspective…The yet-untitled film goes on floors in September 2024… The leading lady for the role of #AshrafKhan aka #SapnaDidi is not yet finalized!''
Earlier, a report in Bollywood Hungama stated that Kartik Aaryan was in talks with Vishal for a film which will be released in 2025. The portal quoted a source saying, “Kartik Aaryan is balancing his line-up. He did back-to-back commercial films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Shehzada and followed it up with an intense love story like Satyaprem Ki Katha. He is now looking to take things a notch higher by getting into conversations with National Award-Winning director, Vishal Bhardwaj. It’s a gritty thriller and the duo are jamming well on the subject''.
Kartik will be seen in Kabir Khan's 'Chandu Champion' where he will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar. He also has 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' for which he has already started shooting. It also stars Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan. Kartik also has 'Aashiqui 3' in the pipeline.