Friday, Jan 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Kartik Aaryan's 'Shehzada', Hindi Version of Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo', Won't Release In Theatres

Shehzada is directed by Rohit Dhawan and stars actors like Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles; Manisha Koirala and Paresh Rawal will also be seen in pivotal roles.

Kartik Aaryan's 'Shehzada', Hindi Version of Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo', Won't Release In Theatres
Stills from the films 'Shehzada' and 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' - Instagram

Trending

Updated: 21 Jan 2022 5:33 pm

'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo,' the 2020 blockbuster starring Allu Arjun, was revealed on Monday that the movie will be released in Hindi theatres on January 26, 2022. But now the release of the Hindi version has been cancelled.

The trade was sure that 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's Hindi adaptation would be successful, as Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise' was a surprise hit. Because the film is still fresh in people's memories, 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' was believed to have a good chance of attracting audiences to theatres.

However, the trade and exhibition sectors were jolted today when it was revealed that the Hindi version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo will not be released.

As per the official statement, “Manish Shah, promoter of Goldmines along with the makers of Shehzada have jointly decided to withdraw the theatrical of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Hindi version. Shehzada makers are thankful to Manish Shah for agreeing the same.” 

Manish Shah of Goldmines Telefilms owns the Hindi rights to 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo,' and he also distributed 'Pushpa: The Rise' in Hindi theatres.

He stated to an entertainment portal yesterday that the original producers of 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' had met with him and that they do not want the Hindi adaptation of the film, 'Shehzada,' to be harmed. This is reported to be the primary cause for the cancellation of 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's Hindi theatrical release.

'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' also stars Pooja Hegde and Tabu in addition to Allu Arjun. Meanwhile, 'Shehzada,' a Hindi version of this film, is in the works. Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, and Paresh Rawal appear in the film, which is now in production. It is directed by Rohit Dhawan and produced by Aman Gill and Bhushan Kumar, as well as Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna, who also produced the first film.

The cancellation of the release of the Hindi version of 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' will hit theatres hard. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, an exhibitor, on condition of anonymity, said, “I was so happy when I learnt about its release in cinemas. We all were confident that it’ll do well as the original Telugu version is one of the most loved films of recent times. Now we don’t know how we’ll manage.”

Tags

Art & Entertainment Allu Arjun Kartik Aaryan Bollywood Bollywood Actor Actor/Actress Movies
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

Salman Khan And Iulia Vantur’s Song ‘Main Chala’ Gets A Teaser And Release Date

Salman Khan And Iulia Vantur’s Song ‘Main Chala’ Gets A Teaser And Release Date

Mohsin Khan Files Complaint After Receiving Threatening Messages To Change His Name

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput In Pics: 5 Best Film Performances Of The Late Actor

In Honour Of Late Kannada Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, 3 Of His Productions To Be Released On OTT

Akshay Kumar Locks Holi For 'Bachchan Pandey' Release, Here Are Other Films Releasing On Festivals This Year

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in a still from his debut film 'Kai Po Che!' which released in 2013. The sports drama film also starred actors Amit Sadh and Rajkumar Rao in lead roles.

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput In Pics: 5 Best Film Performances Of The Late Actor

A model wears a creation for the Bluemarble fall-winter 22/23 men's collection, in Paris.

Paris Fashion Week In Full Swing

Actor Tovino Thomas' second cousin is a very popular Malayalam actor-producer Nivin Pauly.

Happy Birthday TT: 5 Things You Didnt Know About the 'Minnal Murali' Star

Daniil Medvedev of Russia gestures after defeating Nick Kyrgios of Australia in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022: Calm Daniil Medvedev Halts Nick Kyrgios Show To Book Round 3 Spot

Displaced Syrian boys look through their tent window as they try to stay warm at a refugee camp near the southern port city of Zahrani, Lebanon.

Snowstorm Leaves Several People Stranded In Middle East