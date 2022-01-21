'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo,' the 2020 blockbuster starring Allu Arjun, was revealed on Monday that the movie will be released in Hindi theatres on January 26, 2022. But now the release of the Hindi version has been cancelled.

The trade was sure that 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's Hindi adaptation would be successful, as Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise' was a surprise hit. Because the film is still fresh in people's memories, 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' was believed to have a good chance of attracting audiences to theatres.

However, the trade and exhibition sectors were jolted today when it was revealed that the Hindi version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo will not be released.

As per the official statement, “Manish Shah, promoter of Goldmines along with the makers of Shehzada have jointly decided to withdraw the theatrical of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Hindi version. Shehzada makers are thankful to Manish Shah for agreeing the same.”

Manish Shah of Goldmines Telefilms owns the Hindi rights to 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo,' and he also distributed 'Pushpa: The Rise' in Hindi theatres.

He stated to an entertainment portal yesterday that the original producers of 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' had met with him and that they do not want the Hindi adaptation of the film, 'Shehzada,' to be harmed. This is reported to be the primary cause for the cancellation of 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's Hindi theatrical release.

'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' also stars Pooja Hegde and Tabu in addition to Allu Arjun. Meanwhile, 'Shehzada,' a Hindi version of this film, is in the works. Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, and Paresh Rawal appear in the film, which is now in production. It is directed by Rohit Dhawan and produced by Aman Gill and Bhushan Kumar, as well as Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna, who also produced the first film.

The cancellation of the release of the Hindi version of 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' will hit theatres hard. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, an exhibitor, on condition of anonymity, said, “I was so happy when I learnt about its release in cinemas. We all were confident that it’ll do well as the original Telugu version is one of the most loved films of recent times. Now we don’t know how we’ll manage.”