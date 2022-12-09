Friday, Dec 09, 2022
Kareena Kapoor Shares Heartfelt Pictures Of 'Badi Amma' Sharmila Tagore Cuts Birthday Cake With Taimur, Inaaya

Kareena Kapoor Shares Heartfelt Pictures Of 'Badi Amma' Sharmila Tagore Cuts Birthday Cake With Taimur, Inaaya

Sharmila Tagore turned 78 years old on December 8, 2022, and celebrated her special day with her loved ones.

Sharmila Tagore with her grandchildren, Inaaya and Taimur
Sharmila Tagore with her grandchildren, Inaaya and Taimur

Updated: 09 Dec 2022 4:59 pm

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore celebrated her 78th birthday on December 8, 2022. To mark the special occasion, she, along with her family members, headed to Jaisalmer. From Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor to Soha Ali Khan and Saba Pataudi, everyone gathered together for Sharmila's special day and partied the night away at a luxury desert camp in Jaisalmer. 

Both Kareena and Soha posted several photos from Tagore's birthday bash, and even penned sweet birthday notes for her.

Kareena, in a heartfelt post, shared Sharmila Tagore's photos with her grandchildren - Taimur and Inaaya, as they joined her for the cake cutting. She captioned it as, "Dessert in the desertâ€¦ Badi Amma TimTim Inni Caption - @sakpataudi Jaisalmer 2022 (sic)." 

Soha too shared an adorable birthday note for her mother. "Happy birthday my darling Amma ! Spice jet tried to keep us apart but we persevered and we made it and I got to see you, hold you, hug you and kiss you!!! (sic)," she wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Besides Soha, Sara too wished her grandmother, and wrote, "Happiest birthday my dearest badi amma. Thank you for being our rock-solid pillar of support. I love you so much and I truly aspire to be 1/10th of the woman you are. #grace #beauty #intelligence (sic)."

Coming to Sharmila Tagore, the veteran actress has worked in Hindi and Bengali cinema. She tied the knot with Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi in 1968, and is blessed with children - Saif, Soha and Saba Pataudi.

Kareena Kapoor Sharmila Tagore Taimur Inaaya Saif Ali Khan Sara Ali Khan Saba Pataudi
