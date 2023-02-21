Kareena Kapoor Posts Heartwarming Wish For Son Jeh On His Second Birthday: Doesn’t Want To Leave My Lap

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s younger son Jehangir Ali Khan aka Jeh celebrates his second birthday on Tuesday. On the occasion, the actress shared an adorable birthday wish for him, and even posted a few pictures of herself with Jeh as he refused to leave her lap.

In the photos that Kareena shared, the actress looks ready for a shot and a man is trying to take Jeh away from her lap. But the little kid is in no mood to leave her mother’s side and cries. The next photo has him sulking as he looks into the camera. Kareena captioned the photos, “Doesn’t want to leave my lap… this situation will soon reverse I love you with all my heart and soul, my Jeh baba! Happy Birthday son.” She added, “Thank you, @khamkhaphotoartist, for capturing this precious moment on our TBM set in London, 2022 Forever and more.”

Soon her best friend Amrita Arora dropped several hearts in the comments section. While one of her fans wrote, “So adorable.” Another added, “CUTESSTTTTT.” Fans even commented how Jeh looks quite similar to Kareena’s father Randhir Kapoor, “He exactly looks like Kareena's father Randhir Kapoor,” wrote many.

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan welcomed Jeh to this world on February 21, 2021. The actress recently talked about creating a balance between professional and personal life, and told Variety, “It’s literally like standing on one leg, but I’m pretty good at yoga. I’m also very lucky to have a husband who works in the same profession. We take turns as to when we have to travel.”

She also mentioned how she has learnt that kids want their parents’ quality time and quantity doesn’t matter. “It’s not the quantity of time that you spend with your children, that’s what I’ve learned, in the five-six years that I’ve been a parent, it’s the quality of time that you give them without distraction, because children want focus from their parents, from their teachers from their friends, that’s what they need,” Kareena said.

On the work front, she will be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’ and Hansal Mehta’s murder mystery T’he Buckingham Murders’ apart from Rhea Kapoor’s ‘The Crew’.