Kareena Kapoor Khan has grown up in front of the cameras. The actress has managed various facets of her life seamlessly. Currently, the actor is still churning hits after hits while managing her personal life with ease. In a recent interview, she revealed that she had to miss her younger son Jeh Ali Khan’s first concert because of her work and how it affected her.
Speaking to ABP, Kareena Kapoor Khan spoke about ‘mom guilt.’ She revealed that she had to miss Jeh’s concert because of her work commitments. She said that it is a constant battle to manage the time between work and her kids. Khan said, “It was my younger one Jeh’s first-ever concert that I missed today because I was shooting for a campaign before this. Saif was doing rehearsals for his film which he is starting for Netflix next week. So he went to Taimur’s school fete, and then to Jeh’s concert. It has been very busy, I just called the kids up and checked on them. It’s a constant battle, but I love it.”
Khan continued, “Of course, there was a lot of guilt that I couldn’t be there for Jeh’s first concert, but I know I will be there when he performs next year. It is more for me at this age. He is 3, so it is my guilt. It is like I need to be there for my joy to see what he does because I don’t know if he’ll remember it. So you have to talk to yourself, convince yourself, somewhere I feel I can’t live this guilt of not going to be there at certain times or all times, for 24 hours.” Khan talked about how his older son Taimur has started to understand how his mother and father have work commitments.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot in 2012. They have two kids together, Taimur and Jeh.