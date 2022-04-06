Kareena Kapoor Khan Trolled Mercilessly For Shouting At Her Driver

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan became the victim of trolling when she shouted at her driver for almost running the car over a photographer’s leg. The actress was making her way out after meeting her best friend and actor Malaika Arora. Arora got into an accident on the Mumbai-Pune highway on April 2 and sustained many minor injuries. She was discharged from the hospital recently.

Paparazzi shared the video, where photographers are seen outside to click Kapoor Khan’s pictures. At the same time, one of them got hurt which left Kareena worried. The actress can be seen shouting ‘Sambhalo yaar, 'Peeche Jaa yaar’ in the video.



However, it seems like the attitude didn’t suit the netizens, according to SpotboyE. The actress is facing trolls from the users regarding her attitude. One user said, “She didn’t even cared about that injured person”, another commented, “Aur inko koi farak nahi padta usse”. One user even wrote, “Stop going behind them. Have seen enough of their attitude. No more interested to watch them.”

On the other hand, some fans are being supportive of the actress. It is visible, that she was worried and even asked the photographers to not go around capturing pictures in this way.

On the work front, Kapoor Khan is set to make her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s film. She is also awaiting the release of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ alongside Aamir Khan.