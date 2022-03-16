Wednesday, Mar 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan To Make Her OTT Debut With Sujoy Ghosh

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan's OTT debut will be Netflix's screen adaption of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s acclaimed work, ‘The Devotion Of Suspect X’.

Kareena Kapoor Khan To Make Her OTT Debut With Sujoy Ghosh
Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Mar 2022 1:24 pm

It’s been a long time since we saw actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on the big screen and her fans are missing her magic on the big screen. She was last seen in 2019 in ‘Good Newwz’ and the rest of the while she worked on the soon-to-released 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. The actress took a maternity break post the arrival of her second son Jeh Ali Khan. But as per a recent update, the actress is set to make her comeback with director Sujoy Ghosh’s next film.

As per reports, the movie will be a screen adaptation of the Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s book 'The Devotion Of Suspect X' and will mark the actress’ debut in the OTT world. The yet to be titled project will also star actors Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead. Confirming the news to Hindustan Times, Khan stated that she is quite excited about the project which will also mark her return to acting after the birth of her second child Jeh. She also went on to spill beans about the project and said, “The film is a screen adaptation of a work which was a global bestseller. It has so many aspects to it… murder, mystery, thrill and much more.”

Related stories

Sujoy Ghosh Reacts To Pritish Nandy's Criticism Of Abhishek Bachchan's 'Awful Wig' In Bob Biswas

Sujoy Ghosh Unveils Why Abhishek Bachchan Replaced Saswata Chatterjee In The Movie 'Bob Biswas'

Great Content The Reason For Web Series' Success: Sujoy Ghosh

Sharing the news on Instagram, the actress wrote, “And so it begins… 12th Street Entertainment and Northern Lights Films in association with Boundscript and Kross Pictures present a Netflix Original directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Produced by Jay Shewakramani and Akshai Puri. Produced by Sujoy Ghosh and Thomas Kim (sic)."

The actress also emphasized that she is looking forward to working with the director and was all-praise for the filmmaker and his work. “I love that he has his own method and style and is so sure of what he wants to do… every actor appreciates a director with a vision. I connected with the script,” she added.

As of now, the actress is looking forward to the release of the much-talked-about ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ opposite actor Aamir Khan. Directed by Advait Chandan, the movie happens to be the Bollywood adaptation of the Hollywood classic ‘Forrest Gump ‘and is to be released on August 11.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Upcoming Movies Upcoming Bollywood Movie Bollywood Bollywood Actor Bollywood Actress Director Netflix Over The Top (OTT) Kareena Kapoor Sujoy Ghosh Vijay Varma Jaideep Ahlawat Keigo Higashino India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Dignity Still A Distant Dream For Sex Workers

Dignity Still A Distant Dream For Sex Workers

IIT Madras Alumni Launches 'Zodhya', A Revamping Solution To Tackle Energy Crisis

IIT Madras Alumni Launches 'Zodhya', A Revamping Solution To Tackle Energy Crisis