Kareena Kapoor Khan To Make Her OTT Debut With Sujoy Ghosh

It’s been a long time since we saw actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on the big screen and her fans are missing her magic on the big screen. She was last seen in 2019 in ‘Good Newwz’ and the rest of the while she worked on the soon-to-released 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. The actress took a maternity break post the arrival of her second son Jeh Ali Khan. But as per a recent update, the actress is set to make her comeback with director Sujoy Ghosh’s next film.

As per reports, the movie will be a screen adaptation of the Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s book 'The Devotion Of Suspect X' and will mark the actress’ debut in the OTT world. The yet to be titled project will also star actors Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead. Confirming the news to Hindustan Times, Khan stated that she is quite excited about the project which will also mark her return to acting after the birth of her second child Jeh. She also went on to spill beans about the project and said, “The film is a screen adaptation of a work which was a global bestseller. It has so many aspects to it… murder, mystery, thrill and much more.”

Sharing the news on Instagram, the actress wrote, “And so it begins… 12th Street Entertainment and Northern Lights Films in association with Boundscript and Kross Pictures present a Netflix Original directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Produced by Jay Shewakramani and Akshai Puri. Produced by Sujoy Ghosh and Thomas Kim (sic)."

The actress also emphasized that she is looking forward to working with the director and was all-praise for the filmmaker and his work. “I love that he has his own method and style and is so sure of what he wants to do… every actor appreciates a director with a vision. I connected with the script,” she added.

As of now, the actress is looking forward to the release of the much-talked-about ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ opposite actor Aamir Khan. Directed by Advait Chandan, the movie happens to be the Bollywood adaptation of the Hollywood classic ‘Forrest Gump ‘and is to be released on August 11.