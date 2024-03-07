Kareena Kapoor: Can't Relate When I See Myself With Filters And Edits

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has talked about how the concept of beauty has seen a shift and added that she cannot relate when she sees herself with filters and edits.

Giving audiences a peak into her personal life, Kareena said: “I think now there is an entire shift to beauty and rawness. I like the fact that there are little lines on my face, I can't relate when I see myself with filters and edits.”