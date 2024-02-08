Karan Wahi: Playing Virat Is A Testament To My Personal Growth

Actor Karan Wahi is all set to charm his fans as he takes on the role of Virat, a dynamic lawyer and a charming gentleman in the upcoming show 'Raisinghani vs Raisinghani', and said the character is a testament to his personal growth and evolution as an artist.

Talking about his character, Karan, who has starred in shows like 'Remix', 'Dill Mill Gayye' said: "After being in the industry for so many years and having the opportunity of portraying so many characters that have resonated with audiences, stepping into Virat Choudhary's shoes was a refreshing challenge. He's not just a character; he's a testament to my personal growth and evolution as an actor."