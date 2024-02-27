Karan Wahi Ditches His 'Boy-Next-Door' Persona For Role Of Lawyer

Actor Karan Wahi has stepped out of his rom-com comfort zone, bidding farewell to his boy-next-door persona as he plunged into the character of Virat, a flawed and determined lawyer in the show 'Raisinghani vs Raisinghani'.

Talking about his character, Virat Choudhary, Karan said: "In my journey of two decades in the industry, I've often been the go-to 'good boy' on screen. But portraying Virat is like diving into uncharted waters. While I play Virat, his selfishness and ego get on my nerves sometimes."