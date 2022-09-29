Karan Johar Shuts Up Troll Questioning 'Brahmastra' Box-Office Figures: Not Possible To Forge Numbers

Ranbir Kapoor and Ali Bhatt starrer 'Brahmastra' is receiving a phenomenal response at the box office with new records every day. However, 'Dhaakad' actress Kangana Ranaut recently claimed that the makers of the film have shared fake collections and this was followed by a segment of social media users who have also shared their response to the ongoing debate claiming that the box office figures of the film are “fabricated”.

Karan Johar, the producer of the film, addressed the issue at the valedictory session at FICCI Frames along with Ayan Mukerjee. Both of them discussed the journey of making Brahmastra with senior trade analyst and film critic Komal Nahta.

Karan clarified that “It is not possible to forge numbers anymore. In these days of data tracking, one can easily cross check the numbers.”

The filmmaker, while sharing the journey of the film, said, “We started the journey with our prep for the film in 2015 and the film went on floors in 2017. It has been a long journey. It was so much more a labour of love and a product of passion than just a commercial outing. We are grateful for the numbers, feedback but we are thankful that we had a strong bunch of people who stood by the film all through the journey. They are people who were associated with the film from day 1.”

“It has been challenging. There were obstacles every day even now it is challenging to take forward the second and the third franchise.” Said Ayan when asked about his take on the difficult journey of the film.

Going back to where the journey of Brahmastra started, and responding to the question if he had envisioned a journey and a film like this, Karan said, “I had never made a film like this, we hadn’t even got ourselves associated with Bahubali then, so I couldn’t fathom that we were completely stretching ourselves, till I saw the rushes I had no idea that this is what Ayan had in his mind.”

Talking further about Ayan’s passion for the film, Karan commented, “After Ye Jawaani Hai Deewani it was very easy for Ayan to make another commercial film, even monetarily, churning out more films and move stratus for himself as a filmmaker but he didn’t do any of these. Where he was seven years ago economically, is where he is right now. The needles haven’t moved a bit. But the ambition, the passion I think surmounts all of that.”

Talking about so much of criticism especially in reviews Ayan said, “Reviews do matter but ultimately the box office counts. I am still waiting for few more weeks to go, to sink in all the feedback.”

The two-day convention had many renowned names from the film fraternity discussing the business and magic of content.