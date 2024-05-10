Art & Entertainment

Karan Johar Drops Pic From 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna' Sets, Pens A Gratitude Note For Shah Rukh Khan, Aditya Chopra

Karan Johar shared a throwback photo from the sets of 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna' on his social media platform, and expressed gratitude to Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra.

Advertisement

Instagram
Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji on 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna' Sets Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Renowned for his exceptional filmmaking prowess, Karan Johar has built an illustrious career spanning decades, marked by numerous successful films that continue to captivate audiences even today. With a penchant for romance and drama, his cinematic ventures have made an enduring mark on the Hindi film industry.

On Thursday, the director took a trip down memory lane and turned to social media to convey his gratitude to superstar Shah Rukh Khan and producer Aditya Chopra, sharing a photo as a gesture of appreciation for their steadfast support through the years.

He posted a monochrome picture from the sets of ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.’ The snapshot features the filmmaker seated on a bench alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji, engaged in conversation. Alongside the photo, he penned a heartfelt message, expressing gratitude to Chopra and Khan for their influence in shaping his journey as a filmmaker.

Advertisement

“Being a bystander to such incredible talent has been my hugest learning curve…. I look back with indelible memories and gratitude. Not a single day I haven’t thanked the universe, Aditya Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan for convincing me that I could be a storyteller and attempt to direct my childhood dreams on celluloid,” he wrote in the caption.

Take a look at the throwback photo here:

In fact, the director-producer is very vocal about how these two industry stalwarts have extended their supporting to him. Recently, in an interview with PTI, Johar highlighted that they played pivotal roles in shaping his career in cinema. “It was also part of my destiny to have met Aditya Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan. Two pillars, two reasons why I sit here today. They acknowledged something about me that I didn’t see in myself. I will always be grateful to them for that,” he remarked.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in other works, Karan Johar assisted and had a minor role in Aditya Chopra’s successful film ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge,’ featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Soon after, both actors took on lead roles in Karan’s directorial debut, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,’ which also starred Rani Mukerji. Furthermore, the three actors also collaborated on Johar’s ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.’

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Excise Policy: HC Seeks ED's Stand On BRS Leader K Kavitha's Bail Plea
  2. EAC-PM Report On Muslim Population In India Misinterpreted: Population Foundation Of India
  3. Us vs Them
  4. India's Strides In Research On Arctic, Antarctica And Himalayas May Soon Be Part Of NCERT Textbooks
  5. Narendra Dabholkar Murder Case: 3 Acquitted, 2 Convicted And Sentenced To Life Imprisonment By Pune Court
Entertainment News
  1. Andy Serkis To Star In And Direct New 'Lord Of The Rings' Movie For Warner Bros
  2. Lee Min-ho Marks 18 Years Of Acting Debut, Expresses Gratitude To Fans For Their 'Unwavering Support And Love'
  3. John Malkovich, Ralph Ineson Join Cast Of 'The Fantastic Four'
  4. Does Sanjay Leela Bhansali Throw Phones On Sets In Anger? Here's What Sonakshi Sinha Has To Say
  5. Neha Dhupia Pens Anniversary Note For Angad Bedi: ‘Would Do It Over And Over Again With You’
Sports News
  1. Hossler, Macintyre Share 1st-Round Lead In Inaugural Myrtle Beach Classic
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Nelly Korda Chases Record Sixth LPGA Tour Title At Cognizant Founders Cup
  3. NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks Win To Even Series At 1 Game
  4. Giro D'Italia, Stage 6: Pelayo Sanchez Wins; Tadej Pogacar Retains Overall Lead - In Pics
  5. IPL 2024: 'Vintage Virat Kohli' Revives RCB's Playoff Hopes, Cameron Green Applauds The Star
World News
  1. A West Bank Village Feels Helpless After Israeli Settlers Attack With Fire And Bullets
  2. Senegal: 10 Injured As Boeing Plane Carrying 85 People Catches Fire And Skids Off Runway
  3. Gaza War: Israeli Military Says It Has Weapons It Needs For Rafah Ground Operation
  4. US Dismisses Russian Allegations Of Interference In Indian Elections
  5. 4 Killed In Yet Another Wrong-Way Highway Crash In Connecticut
Latest Stories
  1. 2024 Peabody Award: 'The Bear', 'The Last Of Us', 'Reality', '20 Days In Mariupol' Among This Year's Winners
  2. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  3. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  4. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  5. Abdu Rozik Set To Tie The Knot In July? Here's What The 'Bigg Boss 16' Fame Has To Say
  6. Pakistan Women's Tour Of England 2024: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads And More
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Nelly Korda Chases Record Sixth LPGA Tour Title At Cognizant Founders Cup
  8. Lok Sabha Election LIVE: Congress Conspiring To Eliminate Hindu Faith In India, Says PM Modi