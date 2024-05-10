Karan Johar Drops Pic From 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna' Sets, Pens A Gratitude Note For Shah Rukh Khan, Aditya Chopra

Renowned for his exceptional filmmaking prowess, Karan Johar has built an illustrious career spanning decades, marked by numerous successful films that continue to captivate audiences even today. With a penchant for romance and drama, his cinematic ventures have made an enduring mark on the Hindi film industry.
On Thursday, the director took a trip down memory lane and turned to social media to convey his gratitude to superstar Shah Rukh Khan and producer Aditya Chopra, sharing a photo as a gesture of appreciation for their steadfast support through the years.
He posted a monochrome picture from the sets of ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.’ The snapshot features the filmmaker seated on a bench alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji, engaged in conversation. Alongside the photo, he penned a heartfelt message, expressing gratitude to Chopra and Khan for their influence in shaping his journey as a filmmaker.
“Being a bystander to such incredible talent has been my hugest learning curve…. I look back with indelible memories and gratitude. Not a single day I haven’t thanked the universe, Aditya Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan for convincing me that I could be a storyteller and attempt to direct my childhood dreams on celluloid,” he wrote in the caption.
Take a look at the throwback photo here:
In fact, the director-producer is very vocal about how these two industry stalwarts have extended their supporting to him. Recently, in an interview with PTI, Johar highlighted that they played pivotal roles in shaping his career in cinema. “It was also part of my destiny to have met Aditya Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan. Two pillars, two reasons why I sit here today. They acknowledged something about me that I didn’t see in myself. I will always be grateful to them for that,” he remarked.
Meanwhile, in other works, Karan Johar assisted and had a minor role in Aditya Chopra’s successful film ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge,’ featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Soon after, both actors took on lead roles in Karan’s directorial debut, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,’ which also starred Rani Mukerji. Furthermore, the three actors also collaborated on Johar’s ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.’