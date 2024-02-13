Kanwar Dhillon Opens Up About His Role In 'Udne Ki Aasha'

Actor Kanwar Dhillon has shared insights into his character Sachin in 'Udne Ki Aasha', saying it was easy for him to learn the Marathi language for the show, calling it a 'destined' role.

Kanwar, who is known for his role in 'Pandya Store', 'Piya Rangrezz' shared: "I am going to essay the character of Sachin. Sachin is brought up by his grandmother, as his mother disapproves of him. Sachin has faced a lot of hardships. He is close to his father. Sachin does not believe in marriage and love, and he is carefree."