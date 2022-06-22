Kannada Actor Diganth Suffers Neck Injury During Vacation In Goa

Kannada actor Diganth is being taken to Bengaluru after he suffered an injury while performing a stunt.

According to sources, Diganth has suffered injuries in his neck, back, and leg. Following initial treatment in Goa, the actor is being airlifted to the Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru.

Diganth had gone to Goa on a family trip with his wife and actress Indrita Ray. More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident.

Diganth's popular movies include 'Pancharangi', 'Lifu Istene' and 'Gaalipata'.

[With Inputs from IANS]