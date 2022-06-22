Wednesday, Jun 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Kannada Actor Diganth Suffers Neck Injury During Vacation In Goa

Kannada actor Diganth is being airlifted from Goa to Bengaluru after he suffered a neck injury while performing a backflip.

Kannada Actor Diganth Suffers Neck Injury During Vacation In Goa
Diganth Manchale (Representational Image) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Jun 2022 12:36 pm

Kannada actor Diganth is being taken to Bengaluru after he suffered an injury while performing a stunt. 

According to sources, Diganth has suffered injuries in his neck, back, and leg. Following initial treatment in Goa, the actor is being airlifted to the Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru.

Diganth had gone to Goa on a family trip with his wife and actress Indrita Ray. More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident.

Diganth's popular movies include 'Pancharangi', 'Lifu Istene' and 'Gaalipata'.

[With Inputs from IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Diganth Kannada Actor Neck Injury Goa Vacation Indrita Ray Diganth Hospitalized Entertainment Industry Family Vacation
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Maharashtra Sees 2,345 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Two Deaths; Active Tally 24,613

Maharashtra Sees 2,345 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Two Deaths; Active Tally 24,613

Art And The Need For Women's Collectives For A Feminist Future

Art And The Need For Women's Collectives For A Feminist Future