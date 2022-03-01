Kangana Ranaut's 'Dhaakad' Gets A Release Date

Actor Kangana Ranaut’s action spy thriller ‘Dhaakad’ will be released in theatres on May 27. Actors Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutt, and Saswata Chatterjee also star in the film, which is directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai.

Ranaut took to her Instagram to share a look from the film and announce its release date. She can be seen clad in black with a gun in her hand and an intense expression on the battlefield in the photograph she shared.

‘Dhaakad’, produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai and co-produced by Hunar Mukut, will release Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam languages.

The film, according to Ranaut, will be the country's biggest "women action entertainer."

According to a Indian Express report, the actress said, “A story as paramount as this should reach maximum eyeballs and I am happy to announce that ‘Dhaakad’ would be released in multiple languages.”

In a statement on Monday (February 28), Ranbaut said, “I can’t wait for the audience to meet Agent Agni. She will blow their minds with her fury and power.”

The multilingual Pan-India film was supposed to be released in April, but the makers decided to postpone it until May because of the third wave that hit the country.