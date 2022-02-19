Kangana Ranaut On Backlash For Collaborating With Ekta Kapoor: ‘Nepotism Was Never My Problem’

Actress Kangana Ranaut has responded to the criticism she has received for cooperating with Ekta Kapoor on the show 'Lock Upp' while also being a loud opponent of nepotism with a video clip.

The following video is footage from one of Ranaut's interviews in which she defended Kapoor.

Ranaut shared the video on her Instagram Stories, which was first shared by one of her fan pages. In the video, she is seen telling the interviewer, "Nepotism was never my problem. The problem was ganging up on outsiders because of nepotism. There is a difference. If you are doing your job quietly, no problem. But to say ‘ye outsider hain, ye yaha nahi hone chahiye because ye humare baap dada ki jagah hai (these are outsiders and shouldn't be here because this is our forefathers’ place), isn't it wrong? Ekta has never been a part of a bully gang, that I can assure you."

Lock Upp, directed by Ekta Kapoor, will be Ranaut's debut reality show. It will put a slew of problematic celebrities in jail, where they would have to face several troubles.

The actor is shown strolling through a prison hallway with many convicts locked up in cells on each side in one of the trailers. She gives a warning in Hindi, "There are two kinds of people in the world- one who like me and others are those B-grade strugglers who stay in news by bad-mouthing me. These haters filed FIRs against me to drown my voice and applied the nepotism formula. My life has been turned into a 24x7 reality show. But now it's my turn."

She had shared the promo with a similar caption, "Mera jail hai aisa, na chalegi bhaigiri na papa ka paisa! (My jail is such that neither hooliganism not dad's money will help you)."

The show will premiere on Alt Balaji and MX Player on February 27.