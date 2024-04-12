Kamal Sadanah Reveals Horrific Incident Of His Father Killing Mother And Sister, Recalls He Was Also Shot

Kamal said that it was his birthday that day and his father was drunk. “It was a bad incident that happened but it doesn’t mean that my entire childhood or my family in their entirety were bad people or my father was a bad person… doesn’t mean that,” he said. He also shared that he carried his mother and sister to the hospital while they were bleeding and at that time he didn’t realise that he was also shot. ''The hospital didn’t have enough beds so my friend took me to another hospital. I just told the doctor that you keep my mother and sister alive. I was also trying to check on my father,'' recalled Kamal.