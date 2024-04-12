Kamal Sadanah Reveals Horrific Incident Of His Father Killing Mother And Sister, Recalls He Was Also Shot

Bollywood 90s actor Kamal Sadanah has made some shocking revelations about his family. His personal life is full of tragedy. In an interview, the 'Bekhudi' actor recalled the time when his father, producer Brij Sadanah, killed his entire family and himself. Kamal’s father shot his wife and daughter and even shot Kamal in the neck but he survived. Unfortuntely, his mom and sister died. The incident caused a “lot of mental trauma” to Kamal after witnessing his whole ''family being killed in front of your eyes'' by his father.
In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Kamal said, “I have always looked at it that way… I was also shot, I had a bullet go through one side of my neck and come out on the other side of my neck and I have survived it. There’s no logical reason for me to survive. It’s almost as if the bullet dodged every nerve and came out on the other side. There’s a reason why I survived it. Let me move ahead and let me find that reason, let me live well.”
Advertisement
Kamal said that it was his birthday that day and his father was drunk. “It was a bad incident that happened but it doesn’t mean that my entire childhood or my family in their entirety were bad people or my father was a bad person… doesn’t mean that,” he said. He also shared that he carried his mother and sister to the hospital while they were bleeding and at that time he didn’t realise that he was also shot. ''The hospital didn’t have enough beds so my friend took me to another hospital. I just told the doctor that you keep my mother and sister alive. I was also trying to check on my father,'' recalled Kamal.
Advertisement
Kamal had a surgery. “When I woke up, they took me home and I saw my whole family lying down dead in front of my eyes,” said the actor. Since the incident happened, he didn't celebrate his birthday for many years in the beginning, but a few years ago, he threw a party and he still doesn’t like to celebrate his birthday but his friends come to his place.
The 'Pippa' actor also said that he still lives in the same house where the tragic incident happened.