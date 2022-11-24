Kamal Haasan Rushed To A Hospital After Complaining Of A Fever

Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan was admitted to the hospital on November 23.

According to reports, he was hospitalised for the symptoms of fever, cough and cold. The doctors advised him complete rest for the next couple of days. The actor will be discharged in a day or two.

On the work front, Kamal Haasan was last seen in the massive blockbuster ‘Vikram’, which turned out to be one of the biggest hits of the year, not just in theatres but even when it was released on OTT. The film has become one of the biggest hits of Kamal Haasan’s career, and there are more sequels of the movie that are reportedly in the pipeline.

Here’s wishing for a speedy recovery for Kamal Haasan.