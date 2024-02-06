Kajal Pisal: Don't Want Audience To Remember Me For The Role I Played Before

She said: "As an actor I have always tried to explore new opportunities moving out from whatever I essayed before. I want my audience to move out and not remember me for a role I played before but to celebrate for what I'm currently playing."

"And by God's grace my work is helping me to set a new onscreen identity among my audience. And this is giving me a taste of real success, but again I never see myself as a successful actor, as I'm still a learner and an explorer," shared Kajal, who was seen in the show 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai'.