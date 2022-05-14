Saturday, May 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Kabir Khan: I Used Shah Rukh Khan's Notes To Study

Filmmaker Kabir Khan and actor Shah Rukh Khan attended the same college in New Delhi. They both took a filmmaking course at the AJK Mass Communication Research Centre (MCRC).

Kabir Khan: I Used Shah Rukh Khan's Notes To Study
Kabir Khan used to study from Shah Rukh Khan’s notes during filmmaking course. Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 May 2022 11:28 am

Filmmaker Kabir Khan directed actor Shah Rukh Khan in his 2017 film Tubelight, starring Salman Khan in the lead role. SRK appeared in the film and also narrated Khan's Amazon Prime Video series 'The Forgotten Army.' Before meeting on set, Kabir Khan and SRK attended the same college in New Delhi. They both took a filmmaking course at the AJK Mass Communication Research Centre (MCRC). However, SRK Khan’s senior at the institute.

In an interview with Mashable India, Kabir Khan recalled using SRK's notes throughout his college years. He said, “I was doing Masters in Communication which was predominantly a filmmaking course. Before me, the most famous person from our institute was Shah Rukh Khan. He was my senior in MCRC. I used his notes to study. I knew Shah Rukh before he joined the industry.”

Related stories

Shah Rukh Khan's Photo From 'Dunki' Sets Surfaces On The Web

Benedict Cumberbatch Feels Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan Would Be Ideal To Be Part Of MCU

Tiger Shroff Calls Shah Rukh Khan His Favourite Action Hero In Bollywood

Not only did Kabir Khan know SRK, but he also knew his wife Gauri Khan. He shared, “His (Shah Rukh) wife and I used to dance together and we did a show together called West Side Story. Gauri is a fabulous dancer.”

Kabir Khan also directed SRK in a Dubai Tourism ad. According to a report by the Indian Express, when questioned about the possibilities of a full-fledged cooperation with SRK during the 'Tubelight' premiere, Kabir Khan said, “I would love to work with him. I have known him since college days in Delhi. We shot for an advertisement recently and we do speak about ideas. So, if there comes an idea, we both agree upon, I am sure we will collaborate.”

Kabir Khan's most recent film, '83,' about India's victory in the 1983 Cricket World Cup, was released in December 2021. Despite strong word of mouth, the picture did poorly at the box office since it was released during the third wave of the pandemic. Actor Ranveer Singh played the lead in the film.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Shah Rukh Khan Kabir Khan Actor/Actress Bollywood Bollywood Actor Bollywood News Bollywood Movies Film Director Filmmaker India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

How Crypto Whales Wiped Off Terra Luna On Binance, Other Platforms. Read Here To Know More

How Crypto Whales Wiped Off Terra Luna On Binance, Other Platforms. Read Here To Know More

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court