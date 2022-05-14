Kabir Khan: I Used Shah Rukh Khan's Notes To Study

Filmmaker Kabir Khan directed actor Shah Rukh Khan in his 2017 film Tubelight, starring Salman Khan in the lead role. SRK appeared in the film and also narrated Khan's Amazon Prime Video series 'The Forgotten Army.' Before meeting on set, Kabir Khan and SRK attended the same college in New Delhi. They both took a filmmaking course at the AJK Mass Communication Research Centre (MCRC). However, SRK Khan’s senior at the institute.

In an interview with Mashable India, Kabir Khan recalled using SRK's notes throughout his college years. He said, “I was doing Masters in Communication which was predominantly a filmmaking course. Before me, the most famous person from our institute was Shah Rukh Khan. He was my senior in MCRC. I used his notes to study. I knew Shah Rukh before he joined the industry.”

Not only did Kabir Khan know SRK, but he also knew his wife Gauri Khan. He shared, “His (Shah Rukh) wife and I used to dance together and we did a show together called West Side Story. Gauri is a fabulous dancer.”

Kabir Khan also directed SRK in a Dubai Tourism ad. According to a report by the Indian Express, when questioned about the possibilities of a full-fledged cooperation with SRK during the 'Tubelight' premiere, Kabir Khan said, “I would love to work with him. I have known him since college days in Delhi. We shot for an advertisement recently and we do speak about ideas. So, if there comes an idea, we both agree upon, I am sure we will collaborate.”

Kabir Khan's most recent film, '83,' about India's victory in the 1983 Cricket World Cup, was released in December 2021. Despite strong word of mouth, the picture did poorly at the box office since it was released during the third wave of the pandemic. Actor Ranveer Singh played the lead in the film.