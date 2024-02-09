After the massive success of Pankaj Tripathi starrer ‘Kaagaz’, Satish Kaushik was quick to start and shoot a sequel titled ‘Kaagaz 2’. This time over, the film didn’t have Pankaj Tripathi, but had his good friend Anupam Kher. The two actors shot for the film happily and there were so many pictures and videos that used to come from the sets of the film during that time on social media. However, everyone was left in shock when Satish Kaushik passed away last year leaving the film’s release in a state of limbo.
However, Anupam Kher and many others came together and helped to complete whatever was left of the film. The film was finally completed and the trailer of the same was released a little while ago with much fanfare and celebrating the greatness of Satish Kaushik. Check out the trailer right here:
What’s terrific about ‘Kaagaz 2’ is the plot. Every Indian has, sometime or the other in their life, faced a road blockage because of some political rally or bandh. Not many realise that during such bandhs and political rallies there are many who get stuck on way to the hospitals. There are many who can’t make it to the hospital in time and therefore end up losing their lives. The same scenario has been picked up and debated in court about whether this right to protest or call political bandhs or rallies is right or not.
Satish Kaushik and Anupam Kher both seem to be at their best with both getting into the depths of the character so much so you end up forgetting their star stature and you can just see the character that they’re playing. Even Anang Desai suits the character of the politician so perfectly. What’s sad though is that Neena Gupta doesn’t have enough screen time in the trailer. Hopefully she’ll have much more to do in the film. Also, a bit of unnecessary action sequences by Darshan Kumaar have been jammed into trailer, which feel otherwise like a very simple courtroom story.
The film has been directed by VK Prakash. It also stars Darshan Kumaar, Neena Gupta, Anang Desai and many others. It is set to release all over on March 1.