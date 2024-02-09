What’s terrific about ‘Kaagaz 2’ is the plot. Every Indian has, sometime or the other in their life, faced a road blockage because of some political rally or bandh. Not many realise that during such bandhs and political rallies there are many who get stuck on way to the hospitals. There are many who can’t make it to the hospital in time and therefore end up losing their lives. The same scenario has been picked up and debated in court about whether this right to protest or call political bandhs or rallies is right or not.