FIFTY FIFTY officially debuted under the management of ATTRAKT, an independent record label established in 2022. Making their debut on November 18, 2022, with the EP titled ‘The Fifty,’ the group gained significant recognition, domestically and internationally, with the release of their viral hit single, ‘Cupid.’ Released in February 2023, the single propelled FIFTY FIFTY to achieve the distinction of becoming the fastest K-pop group to enter both the US Billboard Hot 100 and the UK Singles Chart, within a quick span of only four months of their debut. Furthermore, they also ended up becoming the first K-pop girl group to reach the top ten of the UK charts.