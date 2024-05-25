BELIFT LAB has taken legal action against ADOR’s CEO Min Hee-jin, who accused ILLIT of copying concept ideas from NewJeans. On May 22, lawsuit-over-accusations-of-illit-copying-newjeans">BELIFT LAB announced that they “have filed a complaint against CEO Min Hee-jin on the charges of interference with business and defamation for causing harm to our company and our affiliated artists with her unilateral false claims.” They went on to refute plagiarism allegations and stated they “have submitted evidence to the judicial authorities that can prove these allegations are false, and even if this may take some time, we will clarify the truth through proper legal procedures.” Furthermore, they also requested netizens to not further pass any defamatory comments to the members of ILLIT, who are experiencing backlash online.