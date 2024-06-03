K Drama

BTS' Jung Kook To Release New Single 'Never Let Go' As A Tribute To Fans At Festa 2024

Jung Kook is set to release his new single - 'Never Let Go' at the Festa 2024. BIGHIT MUSIC shared this news on their social media.

BTS' Jung Kook Photo: Instagram
BTS recently surprised their fans when they announced an event – Festa 2024 – to mark the 11th anniversary of the band following their debut in 2013. The two-week celebration will be an event where the band will thank their fans for their constant support. Amidst this, their agency shared another piece of news which has sent their fans into a frenzy. The agency announced that Jung Kook will be releasing his new single as a tribute to the fans.

Taking to their social media, BIGHIT MUSIC announced that Jung Kook's single – 'Never Let Go' – will be released at the Festa 2024. The agency said, "Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We are excited to announce the release of BTS member Jung Kook’s fan song, 'Never Let Go'. 'Never Let Go' is a heartfelt tribute to Jung Kook’s fans, encapsulating the message "to never let go of each other’s hands" as a token of gratitude for the boundless love from ARMY all over the world. We appreciate your anticipation and excitement for the new track. Thank you for your continued love and support for BTS."

'Never Let Go' is scheduled to release on June 7 at 1 PM KST, which will be at 9:30 AM IST. This year’s Festa holds particular significance as it marks the first time in BTS and their fandom history that most of the band members won’t be present due to their ongoing military enlistment. Currently, Jung Kook is stationed in the 5th Infantry Division in the Republic of Korea Army and is slated to return in June 2025, along with Jimin, RM, SUGA, and V. J-Hope is expected to complete his military service earlier, in October 2024. Notably, Jin will be returning in just nine days and plans to reunite with fans for a special hug meet-and-greet event commemorating the 11th anniversary of the band on June 13.

During their military service, some BTS members have pursued individual projects, while the entire group is gearing up to reunite for band activities in 2025.

