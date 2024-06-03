BTS' Jung Kook To Release New Single 'Never Let Go' As A Tribute To Fans At Festa 2024

'Never Let Go' is scheduled to release on June 7 at 1 PM KST, which will be at 9:30 AM IST. This year’s Festa holds particular significance as it marks the first time in BTS and their fandom history that most of the band members won’t be present due to their ongoing military enlistment. Currently, Jung Kook is stationed in the 5th Infantry Division in the Republic of Korea Army and is slated to return in June 2025, along with Jimin, RM, SUGA, and V. J-Hope is expected to complete his military service earlier, in October 2024. Notably, Jin will be returning in just nine days and plans to reunite with fans for a special hug meet-and-greet event commemorating the 11th anniversary of the band on June 13.