Julius Packiam On How Challenging It Was To Compose Music For 'Jogi', 'Cuttputlli'

Film score composer Julius Packiam shares how challenging it was to compose music for Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Jogi' and why it was altogether a different experience to score for Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Cuttputlli'.

He says 'Jogi' is a beautiful story about friendship, through a very tough time in Indian political history when there were riots in Delhi in 1984 where Sikhs were persecuted.

"It's a touching story yet at the same time it's a very sad tale about how our socio-political situation deteriorated tremendously in that period. I would say to an extent 'Jogi' was quite challenging because I had to watch a lot of sensitive scenes while scoring."

"They were tugging at the heartstrings and it's not comfortable to compose music where it's very sentimental and sad. So, from that aspect 'Jogi' was a little tough to create," adds the composer known for his scores in 'Ek Tha Tiger', 'Tiger Zinda Hai', 'Baaghi', 'Baaghi 2', 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' and most recently Shahid Kapoor's 'Bloody Daddy'

Furthermore, he opens up on working with Akshay in his movie which is about a serial killer and also stars Rakul Preet Singh.

"'Cuttputlli' is a movie about a serial killer. I can't disclose too much about the film but it's the first time I have done a score for a serial killer-based story. The music is pretty intense and ominous. It gets a little aggressive and scary at times too. It's an all-out crime thriller so the music is very edgy and a little scary and ominous at times."

On how the compositions are going to be different in the film especially when the film is releasing on OTT and not theatres, he adds: "The music being for OTT is not very over-the-top. It's not for a large screen in a theatre. So the music is more personalised, it's more for your devices like phones and laptops. I've adjusted the frequencies in terms of the sounds."

"You cannot have very low sub-frequencies playing because a lot of people don't have subwoofers in their houses. We kept the frequencies mid-range. There are not too many high frequencies as well because they get too accentuated in such devices," he says.

Packiam says Akshay appreciates his music. "Akshay is a great guy to work with. I've worked on quite a few of his films, starting with Housefull 3 and 4. I then did 'Bachchhan Paandey' and now 'Cuttputlli'. He is very cooperative, he understands and gives you your space and is very appreciative of music. He gives his inputs which are very valuable also at times," he concludes.