Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla have starred in some of the biggest hits back in the 90s. The onscreen pair was loved by the audience for their effortless chemistry. Apart from movies, these two stars have maintained a close friendship. In a recent interview, Juhi Chawla recalled the time when Shah Rukh Khan wasn’t doing well financially, and his car was taken away from him.
In a viral video posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) by a user, Juhi Chawla talked about the time when Shah Rukh Khan was not doing well financially. Speaking at an event, the actor mentioned how Khan did not have a house and he used to eat with the production unit as he did not have anyone to cook for him. She said, “I remember Shah Rukh during those days. He had no home in Mumbai, so he’d come from Delhi. Of course, there was nobody to cook for him and I’m not sure where he stayed. Unit ka khaana khaate the unit ki plate se. Unit ki chai peete the aur unit ke saath bilkul ghul mil ke hassi mazaak, baatein karna.”
Chawla recalled how Khan had a black Gypsy car with him. But one time, his car was taken away from him as he did not pay for its EMI. She continued, “He had one car. It was a Gypsy. I remember it was a black Gypsy. He used to do two or three shifts. Humare saath ‘Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman’ kar rahe the and I think ‘Dil Aashna Hai’ kar rahe the and then he was doing another film with Divya. He used to be working round the clock and he was really driven. For some reason, he had not been able to pay for his car ya EMI nahi di thi. Kuch ho gaya tha and his car got taken away and he had nothing.”
The actor revealed that she had assured Khan that he would own many more cars. She concluded, “I must’ve said, ‘Arre koi baat nahi, you’ll have many more cars. They’ll just come; you just see. Don’t worry. It’s nothing.’ He still remembers it. Now look at him. Look at where he’s gone.”