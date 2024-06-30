In the same conversation, Bhattacharya mentioned that he does not share a close bond with Khan. He claimed that Khan knew he was hurt. He continued, “We both know what we’re going to be. If I go to him today, I can tell him, as his senior by 6-7 years, ‘Enough of the drama, you are a star and always will be’. But if I come back into the picture, then it will be me, not him. Sometimes it feels like he is the type of person who shows off… or maybe he just doesn’t have any time. But he isn’t like that. I know myself very well, and I know him very well too, even though we don’t have a close bond. He knows that I have been hurt. (Kabhi aisa lagta hai ki wo bhi aisa aadmi hai ki itraata hai... Ya toh uske pass bilkul waqt nahi hai… Lekin wo aisa nahi hai, main apne aap ko janta hu toh usko bhi bahut acche se janta hu, jab ki mera koi close bond nahi, lekin usko itna pata hai ki muje chot pohochi hai)”