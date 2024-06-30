Art & Entertainment

Abhijeet Bhattacharya Talks About His Feud With Shah Rukh Khan: He Is The Type Of Person Who Shows Off

Abhijeet Bhattacharya opened up about his rift with Shah Rukh Khan. He mentioned that the actor knew he was hurt.

X
Abhijeet Bhattacharya, Shah Rukh Khan Photo: X
info_icon

Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya and actor Shah Rukh Khan have not been on great terms. The singer, who has lent his voice to songs in ‘Main Hoon Na’, has expressed his disapproval over not getting proper credit for the songs. In a recent interview, the singer opened up about his rift with the actor and mentioned how Khan knows that he is hurt.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Abhijeet Bhattacharya spoke about his strained relationship with Shah Rukh Khan. Not just ‘Main Hoon Na’, but the singer has lent his voice to numerous songs in the 90s which starred Khan. Speaking about his dynamic with the singer, he said, “This is something Shah Rukh Khan knows very well. There’s no difference between us; our birthdays are just one day apart. We have the same nature.”

In the same conversation, Bhattacharya mentioned that he does not share a close bond with Khan. He claimed that Khan knew he was hurt. He continued, “We both know what we’re going to be. If I go to him today, I can tell him, as his senior by 6-7 years, ‘Enough of the drama, you are a star and always will be’. But if I come back into the picture, then it will be me, not him. Sometimes it feels like he is the type of person who shows off… or maybe he just doesn’t have any time. But he isn’t like that. I know myself very well, and I know him very well too, even though we don’t have a close bond. He knows that I have been hurt. (Kabhi aisa lagta hai ki wo bhi aisa aadmi hai ki itraata hai... Ya toh uske pass bilkul waqt nahi hai… Lekin wo aisa nahi hai, main apne aap ko janta hu toh usko bhi bahut acche se janta hu, jab ki mera koi close bond nahi, lekin usko itna pata hai ki muje chot pohochi hai)”

On the work front, Khan was last seen in ‘Dunki.’ He is currently working on ‘King’ where he will share the screen with his daughter – Suhana Khan.

