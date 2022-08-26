Friday, Aug 26, 2022
Home Art & Entertainment

Jubin Nautiyal Raps For The First Time In His Latest Track ‘Meethi Meethi’

Singer Jubin Nautiyal is trying something unique for the first time. He is going to rap, and that too in Punjabi – something that he has never done in his entire career. It’s for his upcoming song called ‘Meethi Meethi’.

Jubin Nautiyal
Jubin Nautiyal Instagram

Updated: 26 Aug 2022 8:51 pm

Known for his soulful vocals and soothing tracks, Jubin Nautiyal is all set to surprise audiences and his fans with his rapping skills. Nautiyal is known for his unique vocals, especially in the romantic and melancholic genre, but now he is all set to rap for the very first time in the track ‘Meethi Meethi’.

The song, which promises to be with R&B flavour and some peppy beats, reunites Jubin Nautiyal and Payal Dev. With lyrics by Rashmi Virag and music by Payal Dev, the song stars Jubin Nautiyal and Shanvi Srivastava who share some crackling onscreen chemistry.

With this track, Jubin Nautiyal steps outside his comfort zone and will be seen rapping in Punjabi. Fans will also witness the artist’s dancing skills in the music video directed by Vijay Singh which will also reveal a different and lighter side of Jubin Nautiyal’s personality.

Talking about this development, Jubin Nautiyal, “Meethi Meethi really challenged me as an artist because I’m doing something very different from what I’ve done before. I enjoy all kinds of music so it was really exciting to try something new and rap on this track. The song is a light-hearted, fun track that gave us a lot of scope for experimentation. Can’t wait to see how my fans react to this one.”

‘Meethi Meethi’ is produced by Bhushan Kumar and will be out on August 29.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Singer Music Music Video Sufi Singer Indian Singer Playback Singer Bollywood Singer Punjabi Singer Rap Music Rapper Jubin Nautiyal Mumbai Bombay India
