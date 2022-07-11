Jr NTR's Fans Voice Disappointment Over Long Gaps Between His Films

It has been three months since the release of 'RRR', and nearly four years since the release of 'Aravindha Sametha Veera Raghava', Jr. NTR's solo release. As there has been no more progress on Jr. NTR's next projects, his supporters appear to be impatient and disappointed by the lengthy delays.

As Jr. NTR's next director Koratala Siva has failed for the first time in his career, there appears to be much turmoil in his head right now, which could be one of the reasons why 'NTR30' has been postponed.



Jr. NTR's supporters, who believe it is pointless to wait any longer for a commercial film, have gone to social media to encourage him that he should bypass this film with Koratala Siva for the time being and focus on Prashanth Neel's project.



Neel, who has announced a movie with Jr.NTR, is in top form after the stunning success of KGF-2. So it is understandable for Jr. NTR's fans to want him to choose his project rather than wasting his time waiting for Siva to recover from the disaster of 'Acharya' and then begin filming.



Siva has kept everything connected to 'NTR30', under wraps, apart from a nominal poster, which was released a few days ago. Analysts believe that the makers of 'NTR 30' should at least reveal the title in order to retain the 'RRR' hype in mind for Jr. NTR.

[With Inputs From IANS]