John Cena Advise Travis Kelce To Think Hard About Any Potential Career Change

John Cena would advise footballer and singer Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce to think hard about any potential career change, after he himself had a transition from wrestler to Hollywood actor.

"I would inspire him to reflect on his journey. He didn't become a Super Bowl champion in a year. I bet he started playing football at a very young age. This is the one misconception that a lot of people have... 'You were born for this.' I was not. I worked very hard and suffered a lot of setbacks and looked ridiculous and had a lot of failures. But I have a lot of people supporting me, and I just never gave up,” Cena told 'Entertainment Tonight'.