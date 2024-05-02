John Abraham is known for staying away from the cameras. The actor often keeps his personal life away from the media. However, a recent video of the actor is turning heads on social media. A video, which has now gone viral, shows the actor celebrating his fan’s birthday with a cake. Not just the cake, the actor also gave a thoughtful gift to his fan.
Taking to his X (formerly known as Twitter), Akshay Kedari shared a video where he can be seen cutting his birthday cake with John Abraham. In the video, the actor can be seen going down to tie the laces on Kedari’s shoes. Additionally, he also shared pictures of the gift he received from the actor. Kedari, who calls himself ‘'John Abraham's biggest fan’, received riding shoes worth Rs 22,500 from the actor. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “@TheJohnAbraham Sir Gifted Me This Premium Italian Riding Shoes On My Bday Worth Of 22.5K…Thank You So Much Sir #birthdaygift #johnabraham #birthday #viral #Trending #Bollywood #bikelife #italian”
Take a look at the viral video here.
Take a look at the riding shoes gifted by Abraham here.
This gesture by the actor has broken the internet. One user said, “Now I wish I was a boy being @thejohnabraham fan so that I might have got one from his collection.” A second user wrote, “He is so down to earth.” A third fan mentioned, “Wow look at him going down to tight his laces.”
On the work front, Abraham was seen in a major role in ‘Pathaan’ where he played an antagonistic role. This year, he was seen in a cameo role in ‘Woh Bhi Din The’. He is currently gearing up for the release of ‘Vedaa.’