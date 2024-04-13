While Manisha Rani is an influential social media personality, she shot to fame when she appeared in ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2.’ While she did not win the reality show, she emerged as the second runner-up. Following this, she entered the dance reality show, ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11’ as a wild card contestant. She recently emerged as the winner of the show. However, in her recent vlog, she revealed that she has not received the winning amount yet.