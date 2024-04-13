While Manisha Rani is an influential social media personality, she shot to fame when she appeared in ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2.’ While she did not win the reality show, she emerged as the second runner-up. Following this, she entered the dance reality show, ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11’ as a wild card contestant. She recently emerged as the winner of the show. However, in her recent vlog, she revealed that she has not received the winning amount yet.
Taking to her vlog, Manisha Rani spoke about not receiving the amount she won through ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.’ She is seen talking to her friend, Mahesh Keshwala, also known as Thugesh. They are seen joking about opening a tea stall and Rani talks about how Thugesh should sponsor it. Replying to Rani, Thugesh tells her that she should sponsor it considering she won ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.’ To which she says, “Jhalak ka winning amount abhi tak aaya nahi hai.”
She continued, “Aadha kaat lenge woh log. (They will cut half the amount).”
The social media personality became a household name after her appearance on the controversial reality show, ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’. Her genuine personality earned her a large fan base. During the show, she developed a close bond with Abhishek Malhan, which endeared them to the audience. Their friendship continued even after the show concluded, and fans continued to appreciate their bond. Following her stint on ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’, she appeared in several music videos before participating in the dance show.
Rani appeared on ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11’ and she was paired with Ashutosh Pawar. With consistently excellent performances, she emerged as the winner of the season and won a cash prize of Rs 30 lakh. This time the dance reality show was judged by Farah Khan, Malaika Arora, and Arshad Warsi.