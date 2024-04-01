The feud between Manisha Rani and Elvish Yadav reached new heights when Rani revealed why she unfollowed the ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ winner. As spoken by Yadav in his vlog, their relationship turned sour when Rani asked him to change the thumbnail picture of their collaborative video when he was entangled in legal matters. He told her that he could not make the change because it might impact the success of the video. He had asked her to use her picture for their next collaborative video. He revealed that because he did not change the picture Rani unfollowed him.