Elvish Yadav recently became the talk of the town after his name was brought up in the snake venom case. While the popular YouTuber got his bail last month, it looks like he is still making headlines. His feud with Manisha Rani is trending all over social media. Rani had recently unfollowed Yadav and she explained her decision in a vlog. Responding to the vlog, Elvish Yadav has finally broken his silence.
Taking to his vlog, Elvish Yadav addressed Manisha Rani’s vlog. He opened up about what Manisha Rani had told him before she unfollowed him. Talking about this fiasco, he said, “Bachon jaisi harkatein bandh karo. Koi kisi serious issues mein phasa hai aur inhe social media ke cover photo ki padi hai. Meri taraf se dosti hamesha rahegi. Aur rahi baat Elvisha ki, woh toh meri taraf se kabhi tha bhi nahi.(Stop behaving like kids. Someone is dealing with serious issues, and she is worried about a social media cover photo. Our friendship will always remain intact from my side. As for Elvisha, she was never a part of it.)”
The feud between Manisha Rani and Elvish Yadav reached new heights when Rani revealed why she unfollowed the ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ winner. As spoken by Yadav in his vlog, their relationship turned sour when Rani asked him to change the thumbnail picture of their collaborative video when he was entangled in legal matters. He told her that he could not make the change because it might impact the success of the video. He had asked her to use her picture for their next collaborative video. He revealed that because he did not change the picture Rani unfollowed him.
Elvish Yadav and Manisha Rani met during their stint on ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2.