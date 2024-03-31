Elvish Yadav, Singer Fazilpuria Booked By Gurugram Police For Using Prohibited Snakes In '32 Bore' Music Video

Elvish Yadav, who was recently granted bail by a Noida court in the infamous snake venom case, has now been charged by the Gurugram Police for using prohibited snakes in a music video. On Saturday, March 30, the Gurugram Police filed a case against the YouTuber and singer Rahul Yadav, also known as Fazalpuria.
The police’s action followed days after a Gurugram court directed them to register an FIR against the social media influencer, following a petition by animal rights activist Saurabh Gupta. Gupta had approached the court with a video filmed featuring Elvish Yadav at Earth Iconic Mall in Sector 71, Gurugram, last year.
Gupta, who works with BJP MP Maneka Gandhi’s People for Animals organization, filed a petition with the court alleging that the ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ winner and 50 others were seen using various snakes prohibited under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, in a music video, that has now gone viral. The petition further claimed that the video was recorded in a mall, asserting that all these individuals engaged in additional unlawful activities.
According to ANI, both the YouTuber and the singer were charged under Section 294 of the Indian Penal Code for illegally featuring snakes and using abusive language during the filming of the song ‘32 Bore,’ sung by Fazalpuria, and starring Yadav.
This marks the third FIR against Elvish in the Delhi NCR region, out of which the last one was related to snakes as well. Just a few days back, he was taken into custody by the Noida Police in a snake venom case, but was granted bail on a 50,000 bail bond a week later. In a video later on, he called it “a very bad phase of his life,” and stated that he will “start a new chapter on a positive note.” In addition to this, one more case is related to snakes, and another case stems from a video of him beating up YouTuber Maxtern that went viral. Apart from these three instances, there are several complaints against him for threatening people.