Elvish Yadav, Singer Fazilpuria Booked By Gurugram Police For Using Prohibited Snakes In '32 Bore' Music Video

This marks the third FIR against Elvish in the Delhi NCR region, out of which the last one was related to snakes as well. Just a few days back, he was taken into custody by the Noida Police in a snake venom case, but was granted bail on a 50,000 bail bond a week later. In a video later on, he called it “a very bad phase of his life,” and stated that he will “start a new chapter on a positive note.” In addition to this, one more case is related to snakes, and another case stems from a video of him beating up YouTuber Maxtern that went viral. Apart from these three instances, there are several complaints against him for threatening people.