Jesse Eisenberg Gets Interrupted During His Speech At Cannes Film Festival

Actor Jesse Eisenberg accidentally got into a long spiel praising everyone who helped in any way to his directorial debut, "When You Finish Saving the World," at the screening of his film at the Cannes 2022 Film Festival. The French translator apologized for interrupting him, explaining that she wanted to summarise what he had said so that people who didn't speak English could understand.

According to The Brag, Eisenberg apologized and let the translator do her job, to the delight of the audience. She swiftly summarised everything Eisenberg had said so far, drawing applause from the audience.

Hemos visto 'When You Finish Saving the World', debut de Jesse Eisenberg como director. La estrella ha presentado la película con su habitual sentido del humor y ha dejado este momento memorable (horrible grabación de móvil, désolé). #Cannes2022 pic.twitter.com/oE0K86L5I7 — Juan Luis Caviaro (@jlcaviaro) May 18, 2022

Jesse Eisenberg is known for playing characters who are prone to monologues, such as Mark Zuckerberg in The Social Network and Lex Luthor in Batman Vs. Superman, so the thought of him giving a nearly evil speech feels very on-brand.

However, he quickly apologized and even laughed about the issue, saying, "there is not enough cocaine in the South of France to translate me."