Jesse Eisenberg Gets Interrupted During His Speech At Cannes Film Festival

While giving a speech before his new movie, Jesse Eisenberg got interrupted by a translator.

Updated: 20 May 2022 12:17 pm

Actor Jesse Eisenberg accidentally got into a long spiel praising everyone who helped in any way to his directorial debut, "When You Finish Saving the World," at the screening of his film at the Cannes 2022 Film Festival. The French translator apologized for interrupting him, explaining that she wanted to summarise what he had said so that people who didn't speak English could understand.

According to The Brag, Eisenberg apologized and let the translator do her job, to the delight of the audience. She swiftly summarised everything Eisenberg had said so far, drawing applause from the audience.

Jesse Eisenberg is known for playing characters who are prone to monologues, such as Mark Zuckerberg in The Social Network and Lex Luthor in Batman Vs. Superman, so the thought of him giving a nearly evil speech feels very on-brand.

However, he quickly apologized and even laughed about the issue, saying, "there is not enough cocaine in the South of France to translate me."

